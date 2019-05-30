0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

MoFA State Secretary meets PACE co-rapporteurs

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Viktor Dimovski met Thursday with the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Lise Christoffersen and Valeriu Ghiletchi for post-monitoring dialogue with the Republic of North Macedonia, who make a fact-finding visit to Skopje.

Silvana Kochovska 30 May 2019 17:12
