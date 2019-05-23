0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Minister Popovski meets President Pendarovski over Accountability Tool

Minister of Communications, Accountability and Transparency Robert Popovski met Thursday with President Stevo Pendarovski, discussing the Accountability Tool that presents the expenses incurred by ministers, deputy-ministers and directors of public institutions.

Ivan Kolekjevski 23 May 2019 17:34
