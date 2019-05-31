18:00/31 May/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski said Friday he didn’t expect recent tensions in Kosovo to affect North Macedonia’s security.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski and Minister of Defense Radmila Shekjerinska on Friday held a working meeting at the Ministry of Defense to discuss key future steps the country has to take to be fully prepared for NATO membership.

Skopje – The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia and Greece exchanged Friday Notes Verbales to upgrade the Liaison Offices in Skopje and Athens to Embassies.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov believes that if the EU fails to give the green light for the opening of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations, this would have a negative effect and damage the Union’s credibility in the region.

Skopje – Start of negotiations with the European Union will further stimulate the country to keep playing the role of main promoter of the European idea in the Balkans, being of vital interest for the entire region, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, who is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on a working visit to Belgium.

Bitola – Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said Friday that law regulating the use of cash as mean of payment comes into force as of June 1, adding that by this, the cash payments are limited to EUR 500 in denar counter value.

Skopje – Two men accused for their involvement in the 2017 Parliament storming will be released from detention to be put under house arrest. Also, a defendant is ordered to serve another 30 days under house arrest, a council of judges of the Skopje Criminal Court said on Friday.

Paris – Many around the world may instinctively picture Parisians with a cigarette between their fingers, but new rules are making smokers less welcome in the French capital.

Geneva – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange shows “obvious” signs of the psychological torture inflicted on him due to years of confinement and persecution, a UN human rights expert reported on Friday.