13:00/31 May 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev hosted Thursday an iftar dinner to mark the holy month of Ramadan. The fast-breaking meal gathered MPs, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Grand Mufti of the Islamic Religious Community Sulejman Rexhepi, ministers, mayors, rectors of state universities, businessmen and representatives of civil society organizations.

Skopje – North Macedonia is actively involved in the implementation of the Open Government Partnership 2019-020 in the field of access to justice. The Government’s adoption of the Law on Free Legal Aid and the development of local legal services has significantly improved the access to justice for the most vulnerable groups, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska told the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019 in Ottawa.

Skopje, 31 May 2019 (MIA) – The “core” of the Alliance will be stationed in Skopje for two days, a meaningful event on our path towards NATO integration, which demonstrates that we are taking our rightful place as the 30th member state of the Alliance.

Skopje – The eight edition of the Festival for Creative Industries ‘Skopje Kreativa’ is set to open Friday, 20:00h, at Kino Kultura. This year, the festival’s motto is “Green Skopje”, symbolising awareness for environmental protection.

Skopje – Documentary Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, won the Best International Film Award at the DocAviv film festival in Tel Aviv.

Berlin – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday, three weeks after abruptly postponing his first visit to Germany as secretary of state.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a standing ovation at Harvard University’s graduation ceremony on Thursday when she warned students against confusing “lies as truth and truth as lies.”