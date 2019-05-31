10:00/31 May/2019

Brussels, 31 May 2019 (MIA) – The coming visit of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to North Macedonia sends a clear message – the Alliance is prepared to welcome the country in the Euro-Atlantic family.

Skopje, 31 May 2019 (MIA) – Industrial production in April increased by 5.5 percent compared to the same month in 2018, while growth in period January-April amounts to 7.9 percent, says the State Statistical Office.

Skopje, 31 May 2019 (MIA) – The May Opera Evenings traditionally end with the performance of opera Aida by Giuseppe Verdi on the last day of the month.

Budapest, 31 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The captain of a boat which collided with a smaller sightseeing boat on the River Danube killing at least seven people has been arrested, police in Budapest said late Thursday.

Washington, 31 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a 5-per-cent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico to pressure the country into stopping illegal immigrants from entering the US.