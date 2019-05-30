18:00/30 May/2019

Skopje – Over 2.700 soldiers from six countries, including North Macedonia, will participate in the military exercise “Decisive Strike” set to take place in two rotations at the Krivolak training area, from June 5 to July 9.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with French Ambassador Christian Thimonier. Talks focused on the overall relations between North Macedonia and France, as well as the ongoing situation in the two countries and developments in the region.

Skopje – Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said he was content with the European Commission 2019 Progress Report for North Macedonia which, according to him, clearly states that the Ministry of Finance has implemented reforms in cooperation with the IMF, the World Bank, the EC and the EU, and improved management of public finances.

Skopje – North Macedonia cannot collect relevant evidence to prove the existence of money laundering and terrorism financing without the support of countries that have a developed financial intelligence network.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska met Thursday with Lise Christoffersen and Valeriu Ghiletchi, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for post-monitoring dialogue with the Republic of North Macedonia, discussing the judicial reforms noted in the 2019 European Commission Progress Report.

Budapest – At least seven people drowned and 21 were still missing after a cruiser hit a smaller sightseeing boat in the Danube, causing it to sink in just seconds, authorities in Budapest said on Thursday.

Vienna – Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen said on Thursday that constitutional judge Brigitte Bierlein will be Austria‘s new chancellor, after a video scandal led to the collapse of the previous government.