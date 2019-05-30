13:00/30 May 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expects North Macedonia to get a date for EU accession negotiations this summer, seeing this as a realistic option if the European Commission Progress Report goes through the parliaments of Union member-states.

Skopje – The next session to vote on the motion of stripping Nikola Gruevski of his MP seat, as well as to elect new ministers if nomination lists are finalised by the PM, could take place from June 7 onward, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told reporters on Thursday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday he expects the Government reshuffle and the changes in other state institutions to happen by mid-June.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Thursday with pop star Tamara Todevska and her team who represented North Macedonia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest that took place in Tel Aviv, Israel.