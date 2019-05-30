10:00/30 May 2019

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov are visiting Italy and Belgium on May 30-31.

Skopje – The first solo show of Ivan Serafimov titled “Dream Turns into Reality” will open in the Cinematheque on Thursday.

Brussels – Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn says in an interview with MIA he is confident that the EU will give the green light for the start of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations before the summer, saluting the country’s “remarkable” reform progress.

Berlin – The European Union must keep its promise to the countries of the Western Balkans, says Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, regarding yesterday’s assessment by the European Commission that North Macedonia and Albania have met the conditions for the start of EU accession negotiations.

Athens – Greek former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, currently leader of party MeRA25, says the effect of the Prespa Agreement on the results of the European elections in Greece was marginal, MIA reports from Athens.

A Turkish-American former NASA scientist, who was arrested in 2016, walked free on Wednesday, hours after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Havana – Cuba will allow the creation of private wi-fi networks and the import of routers, state media reported.

Mexico City – Twenty-one people were killed and 30 injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus collided with a lorry in south-eastern Mexico, authorities said.

Baku – Eden Hazard scored twice, Olivier Giroud headed in against his former club and Pedro was on target as Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4-1 to win the final of football’s Europa League.