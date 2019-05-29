18:00/29 May 2019

Skopje – We got very good news from Brussels. The European Commission recommended the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia, Samuel Žbogar said Wednesday.

Skopje – North Macedonia is the most positive example in the region. The country has delivered results, especially in the areas set out unanimously last June by the Council of the EU. The country had fulfilled the ambitious agenda and achieved the historic agreement with Greece, said EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Skopje – 29 May 2019 (MIA) – North Macedonia and Albania have embraced the opportunity and delivered on the reforms and have done their part of the work and now it is the European Union’s turn to fulfil its part, said High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said at Wednesday’s joint press conference with Commissioner for the European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn on the adoption of the 2019 Enlargement Package.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Wednesday with the Governor of the National Bank, Anita Angelovska-Bezhovska to share views and information about current developments in monetary policy, the banking sector and the economy in general.

Skopje –The census set for 1-21 April 2020 will encompass both people living in the country and those abroad. As before, sections on ethnicity and religion will be included in the operation, said State Statistical Office director Apostol Simovski on Wednesday.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska and Minister without Portfolio in charge of communication, accountability and transparency Robert Popovski addressed Wednesday a conference on integrity and anti-corruption in the business sector, organized by the Center for Civil Communications and the Association “Konekt” in Skopje.

Skopje – The Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the French Institute – Skopje launched Wednesday a two-day seminar “French language – language of diplomatic relations”, aiming to improve practical knowledge of French in administration.

Skopje – Welsh harpist Catrin Finch, known as the “Queen of Harps”, and the “world’s busiest kora player” Seckou Keita from Senegal are set to open Monday the 18th edition of OFFest at the National Opera and Ballet, which will last through June 8.

Pristina – The Pristina-Skopje highway will improve the dynamic of the relations between the citizens and businessmen from several countries in the region, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday.

London – Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary and favourite to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, must appear before a court over a controversial claim he made during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, local media report.

King of clay Rafael Nadal is given a bit of a workout by German qualifier Yannick Maden before the 11-time champion advances into the third round of the French Open, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Tehran/Abu Dhabi – Iran has denied allegations by US National Security Adviser John Bolton that Tehran was behind attacks on four tankers docked off the Emirati port city of Fujairah earlier this month.