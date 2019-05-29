13:00/29 May 2019

Brussels –The European Commission recommended Wednesday an unconditional start of the North Macedonia and Albania accession negotiations, MIA reports from Brussels.

Skopje – EU Ambassador to North Macedonia, Samuel Zbogar, will hand over Wednesday the European Commission 2019 Progress Report to President Stevo Pendarovski, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and a representative of the judiciary.

Skopje, 29 May 2019 (MIA) – The ratification procedure of North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol is ongoing and will be be completed soon, said French Ambassador Christian Thimonier on Wednesday.

Skopje – The dynamic of the NATO Accession Protocol is good as it is expected the document to be ratified in June by the U.S. Senate. I’m confident we’ll formally become a full-fledged NATO member by the end of this year, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Wednesday.

Skopje –The Parliament’s Committee on Rules of Procedures and Mandatory-Immunity Issues endorsed Wednesday the motion to strip Nikola Gruevski of his MP seat.

Athens – We knew that we would lose votes due to the Prespa Agreement, says Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos, MIA reports from Athens.

Brussels – EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia should start, MEP from Germany’s Christlich Demokratische Union Deutschlands Elmar Brok told MIA on Wednesday.

Latvian members of parliament were meeting on Wednesday to elect a new president for the Baltic country.