10:00/29 May/2019

Brussels – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will present the Union’s Enlargement Strategy in the European Parliament and European Commission on Wednesday, MIA reports from Brussels.

Skopje – Members of the Parliament’s Committee on Rules of Procedures and Mandatory-Immunity Issues are set to debate Wednesday on stripping Nikola Gruevski of his MP seat.

Prishtina – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski are set to attend Wednesday the opening of the final section of the Arben Xhaferi motorway, which links the Kosovo capital with North Macedonia’s border, MIA reports from Prishtina.

Skopje – The second festival of light Skopje Light Air District is taking place May 29-June 1 in the Skopje Old Bazaar, the Vardar river bank and the City Park.

Athens – Greece’s national elections will be held on July 7, under the current government and not an interim one, said Government Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos in statements to Alpha radio on Tuesday evening.

Brussels – EU leaders agreed Tuesday to aim for a package of top EU appointments by June, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron sparred over the selection process for the key post of European Commission president.

Beirut – Syrian government shelling on Tuesday targeted a hospital and a health centre in rebel-held Idlib province in north-western Syria, a rescue team and local health authorities said.