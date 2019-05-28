18:00/28 May/2019

Skopje – The EBRD Board of Directors has approved a new Country Strategy for its involvement with North Macedonia over the next five years to 2024, just months after the entry into force of the Agreement on the resolution of the name issue and strategic partnership with neighbouring Greece. Amidst hopes of accelerating the European Union approximation process and growing investor confidence, the new strategy stresses that the pace of future reform is key.

Skopje – Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski expects economic trends to exceed Government projections and increased realization of capital investments in the second half of 2019.

Skopje – The country in the coming period will be addressing major challenges, namely NATO accession and the start of negotiations with the EU, and the process of reform implementation requires a more active engagement of civil society organizations.

Skopje – Slovenia is backing North Macedonia’s bid to join the EU by requesting a date to start membership talks, Slovene Prime Minister Marjan Šarec said following his meeting with PM Zoran Zaev in an official visit to Ljubljana.

Skopje – Robert Popovski, minister in charge of communications, accountability and transparency, on Tuesday in Sarajevo took part in the regional conference on funding of public service media in the Western Balkans.

Skopje – PM Zoran Zaev held meetings with Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Parliament Speaker Dejan Zidan on Tuesday in Ljubljana and discussed excellent bilateral relations, good parliamentary cooperation and the need of intensifying economic cooperation and plan on joint activities in NATO and in country’s European integration process.

Skopje – During the first phase of the PeriMac project, which is coming to a close, equipment has been donated to two gynecology clinics and the intensive care unit at the pediatric clinic in Skopje. It has resulted in a significant decrease in infant mortality, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Tuesday.

Skopje – Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani met with the Croatian Parliament’s European Affairs Committee chairman Domagoj Ivan Milošević in Zagreb as part of Osmani’s working visit to Croatia.

Skopje – The City of Skopje is set to build a brand new theme park at the location of the city’s old luna park. The theme park is projected to be a regional attraction, given that there’s no such park within a radius of 250 km.

Skopje – The first Down Syndrome daycare center opened in Skopje on Tuesday, including a team from the social affairs center that will provide services for about 30 children, who will have a chance to socialize, rehabilitate and engage in creative activities.

Skopje – The first day of Ramadan Bayram, June 4, 2019, is a non-working day for all citizens of North Macedonia, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said Tuesday.

