13:00/28 мај 2019

Skopje – Slovenian company Tab Mak will invest EUR 25 million, opening 90 new jobs in Probishtip and the surrounding area. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev announced the new investment from Slovenia, where they held meetings with several Slovenian companies as part of their two-day official visit to the country.

Skopje – Motorway Miladinovci-Shtip will be put into use by the end of the week, said Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski on Tuesday.

Skopje –The European Council should acknowledge North Macedonia’s efforts, its domestic and international progress, and decide on the start of accession negotiations, agreed President Stevo Pendarovski and Member of European Parliament (MEP) Ivo Vajgl on Tuesday.

Skopje – The trial for the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case ‘Talir’ has been postponed for June 12, due to absence of a defendant.

Skopje – In an official visit to Croatia, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met with Croatian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejčinović Burić and discussed North Macedonia’s European future.

Belgrade – An early morning police raid in a Serb enclave of northern Kosovo on Tuesday has fanned the nation’s already-strained relations with neighbouring Serbia.

Athens – No matter who wins in the next Greek elections, we believe it will assume its responsibility for peace, stability and reconciliation in the region, where the Prespa Agreement plays a key role, says Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth, MIA reports from Athens.