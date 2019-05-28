10:00/28 May/2019

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will take part at a ministers’ meeting of Visegrad and Western Balkans countries in Bratislava on Tuesday, at the invitation of Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak.

Skopje – The Macedonian Center for International Cooperation will hold Tuesday national forum “Cooperation between Parliament and Civil Society Organizations”, in the framework of the Civica Mobilitas Programme.

Skopje – A workshop on education of tourism stakeholders and presentation of platform on comprehensive promotion through online, digital and press media for the promotion of North Macedonia’s tourism potentials will take place in Skopje on Tuesday, organized by In Your Pocket Skopje.

Beirut – The death toll from Syrian government airstrikes on a rebel-controlled area south of Idlib has risen to at least 17, among them five children, activists and monitoring group said on Monday.

Tokyo – One girl and an adult were killed and 15 other girls were injured in Japan’s Greater Tokyo area on Tuesday after they were attacked by a knife-wielding man at a bus stop, authorities said.