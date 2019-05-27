18:00/27 May/2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Monday and discussed overall situation in North Macedonia and in the region as well as future cooperation between President’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday met with Serbia’s Ambassador to North Macedonia, Dusanka Divjak-Tomic.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Monday in Budapest with Szabolcs Takács, Hungary’s Minister of State for European Union Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Monday with MEP Ivo Vajgl, who also serves as special rapporteur for North Macedonia, as part of his working visit to Skopje.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said Monday that all public office holders should be aware they would leave the post one day, adding he was unmoved about the pending Government reshuffle.

Skopje – Equal development is the pillar of the Government’s ‘one society for all’ concept, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev and Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu told Monday an event presenting 16 projects selected and financed as part of a grant scheme for sustainable and inclusive equal development, implemented by the Government with the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the retail prices of gasoline will decrease by 1 denar and of diesel by 2 denars per litre, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Paris – French police have arrested three people over Friday’s explosion in Lyon, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Bucharest – Romania’s top court on Monday sentenced the leader of the ruling Social Democrats (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, to prison for corruption.

Vienna – Austria’s conservative leader Sebastian Kurz was ousted as chancellor in a vote of no confidence on Monday, as the opposition used a crisis over a covert video to create a level playing field ahead of upcoming elections.