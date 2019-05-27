13:00/27 May 2019

Skopje – President Pendarovski will meet with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov at Villa Vodno on Monday.

Skopje – Health Ministry and anti-cancer association Borka are launching Monday a campaign to raise cancer awareness in North Macedonia.

Skopje –The EU travelling bus departed from Skopje municipality of Karposh on Monday, which is set yo visit eight cities across the country.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Monday with Czech ambassador Miroslav Toman, discussing the enhancement of bilateral relations, North Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration and regional developments.

Rio de Janeiro – At least 15 people were killed Sunday in a clash between rival inmates in a prison in north-western Brazil, local media reported.

Air New Zealand (Air NZ) has thrown its support behind multinational aerospace company Boeing, committing to buy eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft in a multi-billion-dollar deal announced Monday.