10:00/27 May 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Government ministers, deputy ministers and other officials would be replaced after the ruling party held late Sunday a central board session, at which the executive board, the vice presidents, secretaries and the coordinator of the women’s forum were dismissed.

Skopje –The EU will lose influence in the western Balkans and risk boosting rivals such as Russia and China if it fails to endorse North Macedonia’s “compelling case” to begin discussions on joining the bloc, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told the Financial Times.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani is paying Monday a visit to Hungary, where he is scheduled to meet with Minister of State for EU Policies at the PM’s Office, Szabolcs Takács, and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

Skopje – Sixteen projects receiving grants within the scheme for investment and innovation projects will be be presented in Skopje on Monday.

Skopje – Premiere of short animated film Edna by Vuk Mitevski will be screened at the 59. Krakow Film Festival on May 28 and 30.

Athens – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday that the defeat of his Syriza party in European elections will lead to snap parliamentary polls.

Brussels – Official European Parliament election results early Monday confirmed losses for the main political groups on the centre-left and centre-right, while boosting the liberals and Greens.

Rome – Atalanta beat nine-man visitors Sassuolo 3-1 Sunday to retain third place in the closing round of Italy’s Serie A as Inter Milan claimed the fourth available Champions League slot.