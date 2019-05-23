10:00/23 May/2019

Skopje – Appointing a new Intelligence Agency director, announcing an analysis of foreign policy, signing the decrees for promulgation of laws former president Ivanov refused to sign, as well as completing his team, are some of President Pendarovski’s first moves in office.

Skopje – The Parliamentary Committee on Rules of Procedure and Mandatory and Immunity Issues will be discussing a proposal to strip Nikola Gruevski of his mandate because of taking unexcused absence of over six months.

Skopje – The North Macedonia Free Zones Authority and the German company Gerresheimer AG will sign a land lease agreement on Thursday in the Government.

London – Veteran eurosceptic Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party is expected to dominate in Britain, while a new right-wing group is also set to challenge established parties in the Netherlands, as the two countries kicked off elections to the European Parliament on Thursday.

New Delhi – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Thursday on course for a second term in power, as counting showed his ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party crossing the parliamentary majority mark.