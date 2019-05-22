13:00/22 May 2019

Skopje – Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Sadula Duraki is to address Wednesday the promotional event of the Nature Protection Strategy for 2017-2027 with an action plan and the Biodiversity Strategy for 2018-2023 on International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) – May 22.

Skopje – The Ministry of Finance is organising a conference Wednesday to discuss the preparation of the Economic Reform Programme (ERP) 2020-2022, as part of the economic and financial dialogue between the EU and the Western Balkans and Turkey.

Skopje – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and North Atlantic Council (NAC) will pay a visit to the Republic of North Macedonia on June 2-3.

Skopje – Giacomo Puccini’s opera masterpiece La Bohème will be staged Wednesday evening as part of the 47. May Opera Evenings.

At least 12 people were killed when a suicide car bomber detonated explosives at a security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said Wednesday.