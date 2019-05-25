MIA Announcements – North Macedonia

25 May 2019 (MIA)

Debar – Ministry of Interior to present equipment and conduct police drills to mark Macedonian Police Day.

Skopje – International Balkan University and Turkish NGO Union to give iftar dinner under the auspices of Turkish Embassy.

Tetovo – Ljuboten mountaneering club to hold cleanup to reduce litter near Popova Shapka hotel, followed by lecture series on health benefits of mountain climbing, tent pitching contest, and exhibition as part of annual Titov Vrv climbing event.

Skopje – STOP Citizen Initiative to hold press conference on opening Gazi Baba Municipality addiction treatment center.

Skopje – Macedonian band Foltin to perform in concert to promote latest album, Momoma.