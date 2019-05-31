Merkel’s advice to Harvard grads: Don’t mix up truth and lies

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a standing ovation at Harvard University’s graduation ceremony on Thursday when she warned students against confusing “lies as truth and truth as lies.”

She encouraged students to firmly stand by their inalienable values ​​and act accordingly and resist acting on first impulses even when there is pressure to make snap decisions.

“Instead, take a moment, be still, stop, pause,” she said. “Granted, that certainly takes courage, but above all it calls for truthfulness in ourselves.”

Merkel also received cheers and applause when she told graduates that it’s possible to find good solutions “if we always try to view the world through the eyes of others.”

Speaking in German, Merkel said her experience in politics has taught her that respecting the views, religion and identities of others and helped lead to good decisions. In delivering the address at the 368th commencement at the elite university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, she also warned graduates that walls are something that can stop their progress.

The woman who only entered politics after the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 said there are “walls in peoples’ minds, walls of ignorance and narrow-mindedness” that exist between family members as well as between groups within society such as people of different skin colours, nationalities and religions.

“But if we break down the walls that hem us in, if we step out into the open and have the courage to embrace new beginnings, everything is possible.” Merkel said.

Merkel did not mention President Donald Trump during her speech, but the audience appeared to link some of her comments to his behaviour and policies. Trump is regularly accused of lying, has made racist statements and is building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The relationship between Merkel and Trump is far from cordial and they were not scheduled to meet during her short stay in the United States. Trump was in Colorado on Thursday to speak at the commencement of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The German chancellor shared six “thoughts” with the graduates, including encouraging them to “take joint action in the interest of the multilateral global world” and to “surprise yourselves with what is possible.”

She concluded her speech by addressing the crowd in English, repeating all six “thoughts.”

The university earlier bestowed an honorary doctoral degree on Merkel, describing her 14 years of pragmatism and determination at the helm of the economic giant and powerful political player in Europe.

It praised her repeated assertion “We’ll manage this,” used during the refugee crisis that began in 2015 and which drew criticism at home. Merkel’s decision to allow large numbers of refugees and migrants into Germany showed her willingness to stand up for what she thought was right even if it was unpopular, Harvard said.

The same is true for her actions during the European debt crisis, the university said in honouring the chancellor who has been re-elected three times.