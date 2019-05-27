0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

MEP Vajgl: EU should open negotiations with North Macedonia

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Monday with MEP Ivo Vajgl, who also serves as special rapporteur for North Macedonia, as part of his working visit to Skopje.

27 May 2019
