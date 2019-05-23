May’s Brexit bill delayed amid resignation pressure

London, 23 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – British Prime Minister Theresa May’s bill for withdrawing Britain from the European Union was unexpectedly absent from the government’s parliamentary business plan for early June on Thursday, fueling more speculation about her future.

The Conservative government had been expected to publish the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Friday ahead of a vote that May had promised in the first week of June in the Commons, parliament’s elected main house.

But Mark Spencer, deputising for May’s leader in the Commons, Andrea Leadsom, who resigned on Wednesday, said the government will now publish the bill after a parliamentary recess from Friday until June 3.

Valerie Vaz, speaking for the main opposition Labour party, said Britain was in “Brexit paralysis.”

“The prime minister has yet again put her own political survival ahead of the national interest,” Vaz told lawmakers. “Even her own cabinet ministers know she must go.”

Speaking to reporters earlier, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt insisted that May will still be prime minister when US President Donald Trump visits Britain from June 4.

Pro-Brexit Leadsom said she resigned because she no longer believed that May’s approach will “deliver on the [2016 Brexit] referendum result.”

The 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss calls for a change in rules to allow another vote of confidence in May, after she survived one in December.

May faces a crucial meeting on Friday with Graham Brady, the committee’s chairman.

Support for the Conservatives is forecast to slump in Thursday’s elections to the European Parliament.