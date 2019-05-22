May Opera Evenings to stage Puccini’s La Bohème

Skopje, 22 May 2019 (MIA) – Giacomo Puccini’s opera masterpiece La Bohème will be staged Wednesday evening as part of the 47. May Opera Evenings.

The opera is directed by Dejan Proshev, and the conductor is Oliver Balaburski.

La Bohème is an opera in four acts, set in Paris.It reveals the story of a sweetly tragic romance, based on the novel “Scenes of Bohemian Life” by French writer Henri Murger.

The cast includes Bulgarian tenor Ivan Momirov and soprano Cvetelina Vasileva, alongside Valdis Jansons from Latvia, Andrea Zaupa from Italy, Katerina Stojanovska, Vladimir Sazdovski.