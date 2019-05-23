Majority of discrimination complaints related to workplace discrimination

Shtip, 23 May 2019 (MIA) – The majority of discrimination complaints received by the Commission for Protection against Discrimination are related to workplace discrimination, Jovan Ananiev, member of the Commission and Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Goce Delchev University in Shtip, told MIA.

“Workers most often file complaints for discrimination on the grounds of sex and gender. Pregnant women and women with small children are the ones who file the most complaints, but there are cases of discrimination against parents of children with some kind of a disability, who can’t exercise their rights even though they are a protected group,” Ananiev said.

According to their 2018 report, the Commission for Protection against Discrimination of North Macedonia received a total of 66 complaints related to workplace discrimination. The Commission received 23 complaints of discrimination on the ground of political convictions and only one complaint of discrimination on the ground of ethnicity, religion and age respectively.

Discrimination was found in only 10 cases, while no discrimination was found in 34. The Commission did not act upon the complaint in eight cases and in two cases the injury was remedied. The procedure for one case has been stopped, while the procedures for 11 cases are ongoing.

WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION STATISTICS FOR 2018

In 2018, the Commission for Protection against Discrimination received a total of 66 complaints related to workplace discrimination, on various grounds including:

– Political convictions- 23 complaints

– Education- eight complaints

– Two or more possible grounds- eight complaints

– No grounds stated- eight complaints

– Personal and social status- six complaints

– Gender- five complaints

– Medical condition- three complaints

– Other grounds- two complaints

– Age- one complaint

– Ethnicity- one complaints

– Religion- one complaint

Regarding the 66 complaints received, the Commission ruled as follows:

– No discrimination found- 34 cases

– Discrimination found- 10 cases

– Did not act upon complaint- eight cases

– Other solution: Injury remedied- 2 cases

– Stopped procedure- one case

– Ongoing procedures- 11 cases

Public administration workers boldly report discrimination; private sector is less resolute

According the Commission’s data, most of the workplace discrimination complaints have been submitted by people employed in the public administration.

“The workers’ rights of the people employed in the public administration are firmly protected, so naturally they are bolder than others when it comes to reporting discrimination.

They most often file complaints on the grounds of political conviction in cases when they have been fired or demoted after a shift in power.

However, this type of discrimination is difficult to prove. We have found grounds for discrimination in several cases, but the number of complaints is overwhelmingly high.

We most often receive these types of complaints when there is a shift in power on a local or national level,” Ananiev said.

He finds the reluctance of private sector workers to file a complaint on the grounds of workplace discrimination alarming.

“The labor unions rarely try to protect workers’ rights by filing a complaint to the Commission or a lawsuit, because they fear losing their jobs job or becoming victims of discrimination themselves.

The private sector is a closed system, where discrimination goes unreported,” Ananiev said.

Members of the Glasen Tekstilec Association, a local organization advocating for workers’ rights, are constantly in the field, talking to workers. They have noticed that the situation in the private sector has escalated because workers have no faith in the labor unions nor any desire to become union members.

Job advertisements promote discrimination

People are discriminated against even before they are hired for a position. Job advertisements frequently discriminate on the grounds of gender and ethnicity as candidates are often asked to attach a photo to their application.

“A lot of the job advertisements discriminate indirectly as they explicitly ask for applicants to attach a photo to their application which will reveal their ethnicity or serves to harass female applicants,” Ananiev said.

The Commission has determined that some companies openly discriminate against the Roma population. Their job advertisements plainly state that they are not looking for Roma workers.

“Roma people don’t have equal access to jobs, and even if they get hired they are likely to face discrimination.

We’ve had a couple of cases when companies posted job advertisements openly stating that they are not looking for Roman workers,” Ananiev said.

Some job listings ask strictly for women, thus discriminating against men. These can also be considered as sexual harassment.

“Additionally, not all women have equal job opportunities. Pregnant or married women are discriminated against as job advertisements specifically ask for young unwed women,” Ananied said.

The Commission has not received a lot of workplace discrimination complaints from people with disabilities. But, field research has shown that these people have trouble accessing their offices and are not treated equally to their coworkers.

According to the laws and conventions, the state has the responsibility to create suitable job positions for people with disabilities, but in reality none of these measures are being implemented.

Viktorija Jovanova

Tr. by Monika Mihjalovska