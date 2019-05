Skopje, 26 May 2019 (MIA) – A Macedonian bus hit a bridge in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, after the driver missed the sign indicating the maximal height of vehicles allowed under a city bridge, Bulgarian TV Nova reports.

On the bus were only two people who didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

The incident left the bus with severe roof damage and several broken windows.

The two drivers tested negative for alcohol. mr/14:40