Literary Sparks festival awards its poetry prizes

Gostivar, 25 May 2019 (MIA) – Literary Sparks Poetry Festival hosted some 15 finalists reading their poems on May 24 before its panel of judges awarded prizes to Dimitar Arnaudov, Spasija Bezhanovska, Emelj Tuna, Slavica Gadzhova Sviderska, and Maja Nestoroska.

The Best International Author prize went to Manjola Brahaj from Kosovo, with a special mention going to Jernej Kusterle from Slovenia.

Emanuela Kovachevska-Kiranovska (17) from Skopje won the Best Young Literary Spark Award.

The goal of the festival is to encourage young authors to share their creative work with others, according to Violeta Tancheva-Zlaeteva, the chairwoman of the jury.

“Because all beginners need some encouragement to publicly show their feelings and emotions they’d put on paper,” Tancheva-Zlateva said.

Taking place in Gostivar for the sixth year in a row, Literary Sparks was organized by the association for culture and common values Slovo 21 to celebrate May 24, Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day.

The poetry festival was made possible by the support of the Ministry of Culture. mr/13:59