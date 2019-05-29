Latvian parliament to elect new head of state

Latvian members of parliament were meeting on Wednesday to elect a new president for the Baltic country.

Three politicians are in the running to succeed outgoing President Raimonds Vejonis. The candidate with the best odds is Egils Levits, a 63-year-old judge at the European Court of Justice who was nominated by the coalition government.

An absolute majority of 51 votes out of 100 lawmakers in the Saeima parliament is required for the largely ceremonial job as head of state.

If no candidates meet that threshold, the vote will go to a second round.

Following a recent change to the constitution, the president will be elected in an open vote, instead of a secret ballot.