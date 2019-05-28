ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

‘La Traviata’ at May Opera Evenings

Opera La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Verena Stoiber from Germany, will be performed within the 47th May Opera Evenings in the Macedonian Opera and Ballet on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 28 May 2019 9:13

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close