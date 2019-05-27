Kvitova withdraws from French Open with forearm injury

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open on Monday with a forearm injury, just hours before her scheduled first-round match.

Kvitova, 29, told a news conference she sustained the injury during training and that an MRI confirmed a tear in her left forearm.

“When I started to practise Roland Garros, I started to feel a little bit my forearm, but yesterday when I hit it was much worse, and suddenly I felt the pain. Immediately I had to stop my practice,” she said.

She said doctors recommended her to withdraw because the injury would get worse and sideline her for up to six weeks, which would endanger her participation at Wimbledon.

“So now it’s shorter period of time to take time to heal it and I will do whatever I need to do … they said for now two to three weeks off, which means no tennis, of course, because it’s my left forearm,” the leftie said.

The popular Czech was seeded sixth at the French Open and with her Stuttgart title last month on clay rated a title contender.

She was due to play Romania’s Sorana Cirstea on Monday, with Slovenian lucky loser Kaja Juvan now taking her place.

Kvitova‘s Wimbledon titles were in 2011 and 2014, she reached the Australian Open final this year, and her best French Open showing is a 2012 semi-final berth.

The latest setback came two weeks ago she retired with a calf problem in Rome.

The Paris grand slam was her first event in a 2017 return from career-threatening left-hand injuries sustained in a knife attack in late 2016.

“I think that I already handle much more tougher things than just tear in my forearm,” she said Monday.

Kvitova earlier tweeted: “Two years ago, I made my comeback at Roland Garros, so I’m truly sad not to be able to play here this year. It’s a real tough decision to make, but I wish the tournament all the best for a successful event and can’t wait to be back in 2020.”