Kosovo police raid in northern enclave fans tensions with Serbia

Belgrade, 28 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – An early morning police raid in a Serb enclave of northern Kosovo on Tuesday has fanned the nation’s already-strained relations with neighbouring Serbia.

“Anti-smuggling and organized crime operation is being conducted in northern municipalities of Kosovo,” Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said.

“It targets police and customs officers,” he specified, urging the population to remain calm.

But the Serbs, who dominate the northern section of Kosovo along the boundary with Serbia proper, turned on air raid sirens as the operation began. In Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the army and police to be on high alert.

Kosovo, with a vastly dominant Albanian majority, split from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade refuses to accept the loss of what it says is its heartland territory. Nine years earlier, NATO ousted Serbian forces from the territory to end ethnic bloodshed.

The enclave in the north remains in a state of lawlessness as the Serbs, backed by Belgrade, refuse Pristina’s jurisdiction over them.

Organized crime thrives under those conditions, with suspects easily finding refuge from police across the porous boundary.

Kosovo accuses Serbia of meddling in the enclave, while Belgrade insists that the Albanians are harassing the Serbs and pressuring them to leave their homes.

The two sides agreed to engage a normalization process under EU mediation, but the talks and particularly the implementation of agreements have been stalled for years.

A cross-boundary conflict is, however, very unlikely as NATO has maintained a presence in the territory since the intervention against Serbia in 1999.