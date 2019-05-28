0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCivil SocietyMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Key legislation to be passed with consensus between gov’t, opposition and civil society: forum

The country in the coming period will be addressing major challenges, namely NATO accession and the start of negotiations with the EU, and the process of reform implementation requires a more active engagement of civil society organizations. 

Bisera Altiparmakova 28 May 2019 17:46
