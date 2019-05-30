Kemble’s pipe at the museum of stories

Prilep, 30 May 2019 (MIA) – In 1630, a priest by the name of Kemble did something unthinkable. He performed a wedding between a Catholic and a Protestant, an illegal deed in Germany at the time. The inquisition found out about the ceremony and tortured the priest for seven days, but he wouldn’t give up the identities of the bride and groom, giving them a chance to escape. When he finally confessed, he was hanged. However, before his execution, he was allowed to smoke his pipe in the name of love, one last time.

Since then, the saying “a Kemble pipe” signifies a parting pipe, and “a Kemble conversation” is the last conversation before a difficult breakup.

The Tobacco Museum in Prilep owns the last pipe Kemble smoked before he was sent to the gallows.

This is how Aleksandar Cvetkovski, the museum’s curator starts the tour of one of the most unusual museums in Europe, the Tobacco Museum in Prilep.

The museum is located at the Institute for Paleoslavic Culture, across from the Tobacco Institute, in Prilep. For 47 years the museum’s collection has been telling the stories of famous historical figures who had faults and virtues just like anyone else.

The museum houses pieces that once belonged to the members of the Romanov dynasty, Anna of Austria, a member of the Imperial House of Habsburg, and Drazha Mihajlovich, a Yugoslav Serb general during World War II, as well as water pipes from the Ottoman Empire, rare photographs, and evidence of the hard tobacco processing practice, etc.

The museum’s artifacts, photos and rare showpieces tell the secret history of Europe and the story of the tobacco plant which had been imported from America by the Europeans and is now one of the most important crops in the Prilep area.

The museum’s artifacts tell many political stories as well, like the one about Sir Walter Raleigh, the first person who introduced the tobacco to England. When the tobacco was first brought back from the New World, no one knew how to properly tax it and Raleigh made a fortune. He even tempted the Queen to try smoking, and soon got so greedy that he made a bet with her.

“He claimed to be able to measure the weight of the smoke produced by the pipe, so he took a pipe, measured it, smoked all the tobacco inside, then measured the pipe again. The difference was the weight of the smoke, and the Queen had to pay up.

Soon afterwards, the first anti-tobacco treatise was published.

Before his execution, Raleigh was allowed to smoke his pipe one last time and thus the saying “Raleigh’s pipe” or “Raleigh’s cigar” now alludes to a difficult conversation or loss of political power,” Cvetkoski said.

The museum has in its possession a pipe from the very first smoking club, opened in London in 1700.

About 3,000 pipes, Turkish water pipes, photographs, rare objects, matches, lighters and memorabilia, 2,000 of which are especially valuable, belong to the priceless collection of artifacts kept at the Tobacco Museum.

The museum has received both regional and global media coverage all due to the exclusive artifacts it houses and the stories they hide. Although today smoking is seen as a vice, we can no doubt learn a lot from the smoking practices of the past.

“These artifacts are our cultural treasure. A pipe that has been owned by someone famous has a unique story, it’s part of an unofficial history. Many states would not officially accept this history as true because it reveals facts about their important historical figures in the context of smoking tobacco.

Here, we tell stories about famous historical figures who had their own faults and virtues like anyone else. The tourists who visit this museum, can see from up-close this other side of people like the Romanovs, Anna of Austria, or Drazha Mihajlovich, a side usually only portrayed on screen, and find they find it amusing,” Cvetkoski explained.

The museum has a considerable assortment of artifacts. It houses one of the biggest photography collections on the Balkans, a lovely art collection and a wide array of smoking instruments and industrial tools.

“We have cigarettes and cigars that were ones smoked in Yugoslavia and are no longer sold. They tell many stories about the country. For example, the royal cigarettes were manufactured in Prilep, packaged in Nish and could only be smoked at the palace.

Additionally, there are artifacts connected to the phenomenology of smoking and the use of fire, from the medieval hearths to the first matches and lighters and the stories they’ve inspired, Cvetkoski added.

Established in 1972, the Tobacco Museum is a museum of stories. Founders Boshko Babikj and Tadeush Polak wanted to exhibit pipes previously owned by famous historical figures and tell stories about the history of tobacco use. They gathered artifacts from all over the world and even succeeded in acquiring pipes that were previously displayed at exhibits in Paris and Vienna. The museum’s current collection reflects their meticulous work.

“Almost every visitor wonders how it’s possible for a small town like Prilep to house the second largest tobacco museum in the world. In the 1960s, the museum cooperated with artists from all over the world. Boshko Babikj wrote all of them to send the museum artifacts and the stories related to them, or at least send information about where these artifacts can be acquired from.”

“The museum received thousands of letters from all over the world. This contributed to its growing media coverage, which brought in new tourists who wanted to learn about European history through the stories of our artifacts,” Cvetkoski said.

The Tobacco Museum is listed in German and French guidebooks, so it’s constantly frequented by tourists who are interested in the incredible, yet hazy stories the museum’s collection has to offer, stories inspired by people’s desire to enjoy the effects of smoking this industrial crop.

Elizabeta Mitreska

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska