Jugohrom plant cannot operate without filters: PM

The Jugohrom investor is not interested in building the required filters in the ferro-alloy plant in Jegunovce, which is prerequisite for its reopening, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 23 May 2019 17:09

