Italy strongly supports start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and FM Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday with the Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and Italian Senate member Luciano D’Alfonso, who chairs the committee on relations with the Western Balkans.

Silvana Kochovska 30 May 2019 19:32
