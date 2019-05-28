Italy elects its first-ever transgender mayor, in Salvini’s heartland

A 40-year-old lawyer has become Italy’s first-ever transgender mayor, elected in a small northern town that usually votes for the far-right League.

Gianmarco Negri, leading a left-leaning list of independents, won Sunday’s mayoral race in Tromello, a town of 3,700 residents in the province of Pavia, with 37.5 percent.

The League’s mayoral candidate won only 25.8 percent, even though the party took 52.7 percent of the votes in elections for the European Parliament, which took place on the same day.

The interior ministry confirmed Negri’s election late on Monday. Tuesday’s newspapers, including Corriere della Sera and La Stampa, said he was called Maria before changing sex.

“I’ve always felt I was a man, and I had the courage, through several operations, of finding myself once and for all,” Corriere quoted him as saying in an old interview.

The League and its leader Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy premier and interior minister, are seen as hostile to LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) rights.

In March, Salvini took part in the World Congress of Families, an international Christian right summit, and in the past weeks, he has taken to clutching a rosary and invoking the Virgin Mary’s help.

Fabrizio Marrazzo, a Gay Center spokesman, hailed Negri’s win and said he hoped more gay, lesbian and transgender people could win elections “for a more inclusive and free Italy.”