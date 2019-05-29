Iran slams Bolton’s oil tanker allegations as ‘ridiculous’

Tehran/Abu Dhabi (dpa/MIA) – Iran has denied allegations by US National Security Adviser John Bolton that Tehran was behind attacks on four tankers docked off the Emirati port city of Fujairah earlier this month.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi categorically denied the allegations and called them “ridiculous.” He said that the US’ “malign intentions” in the region were widely known.

Bolton was quoted on Wednesday by local UAE news website The National as saying that attacks on the four tankers were caused by “naval mines almost certainly from Iran.”

“It’s clear that Iran is behind the Fujairah attack. Who else would you think would be doing it? Someone from Nepal?” he said at a US embassy briefing regarding the May 12 attacks.

Two weeks ago, the UAE, a US ally, said that four commercial vessels were targeted in an incident off the coast of Fujairah, including two Saudi oil tankers.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have spiked since Iranian President Hassan Rowhani announced on May 8 that his country would begin partially withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers.

The US pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal last year and has since imposed a raft of strict sanctions aimed at crippling Iran’s economy, despite no sign of Tehran having violating the multilateral deal.

Also on Wednesday, Bolton was scheduled to hold talks with Emirati officials in the United Arab Emirates.

“Just landed in the UAE. Looking forward to meeting with our Emirati allies tomorrow to discuss important and timely regional security matters,” Bolton said on Twitter on Tuesday.