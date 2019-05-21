Iran announces four-fold increase in uranium production

Tehran, 20 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Iran has quadrupled uranium production in its central Natanz plant, the news agency ISNA reported on Monday, citing a spokesman for the the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

If the 2015 nuclear agreement is not revisited by early July – and US sanctions continue to block international trade – then Iran intends to indefinitely enrich its uranium, Isna quoted spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi as saying.

Under the 2015 deal reached with world powers, Iran was authorized to keep only 300 kilograms of up to 3.67 per cent enriched uranium in the country. The rest had to be sold or shipped abroad.

ISNA reported that if no progress is made by early July, Iran intends to breach the 3.67-per-cent limit and start producing 20 per cent enriched uranium within four days.

Iran said last week that it would begin pulling out of key aspects of the deal. The move came exactly one year after President Donald Trump decided to pull the United States out of the agreement and reinstate tough economic sanctions on Tehran.

As part of the announcement, Iranian President Hassan Rowhani said his country would immediately stop abiding by limits on its enriched uranium stock and materials related to its heavy water reactor in Arak.

Tehran also vowed further steps unless the Europeans manage in the next 60 days to ease the impact of sanctions imposed in the oil and banking sector in particular.