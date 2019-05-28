Induction stoves and routers are major sources of electromagnetic radiation

Negotino, 28 May 2019 (MIA) – Induction stoves and similar appliances are major sources of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Another significant source of radiation are routers, so sleeping near one is extremely harmful. Additionally, simultaneous usage of several electronic appliances should be limited.

Another source of EMR are the old television sets that contain a cathode ray tube, so experts advise sitting a distance of at least 2 to 3 meters from the screen to limit exposure. Microwave ovens are a story of their own, but a good thing is that their use is limited.

The era of electroporation technology, which is even more rigorous when it comes to the effects of thermal processing and electromagnetic radiation, is on the horizon.

These are some of the research findings of a six-month long, EU-funded project conducted by the Ekovita organization from Negotino.

The researched also showed that people from the Vardar region are aware that household appliances are sources of EMR, but aren’t sure what the recommended exposure limits are, nor how high the radiation levels are in their homes.

As a result, EMR measures, which singled out the appliances that are the biggest sources of radiation, were conducted in their homes.

“The project was entitled: ‘Donate for a safe home and a healthy environment’. The goal was to help people protect themselves from the harmful effects of EMR.

We collected donations in order to acquire the necessary instruments for measuring EMR. Then, EMR measures were conducted in the homes of the people who donated, as well as in the homes of other interested parties.

In the future, we’ll continue to warn people of the dangers of EMR and help them reduce their exposure. We urge people to donate and pay closer attention to this issue. We want to prevent this kind of environmental pollution, instead of just trying to reduce its effects.

Our motto is: ‘Increase awareness to decrease radiation’. We want to increase public awareness and prevention efforts in order to decrease radiation levels, Sashko Todorov, president of Ekovita, told MIA.

EMR causes anxiety, memory loss and heart disease

Sreten Davidov, Sc.D., one of the project consultants, explained that EMR exposure causes anxiety, discomfort and agitation. It affects the nervous system, the brain tissue in particular, causing uncontrolled movements and memory loss. Additionally, it can cause heart disease.

“EMR is a form of non-ionizing radiation which means that its frequencies are not high enough to completely remove an electron from an atom and create an ion.

Proving the harmful effects of EMR is difficult because of the wide variety of radiation sources, biological recipients, exposure conditions, etc.

Initially, the human body tries to fight the EMR exposure. Then, it tries to adapt and if this fails, it gets sick.

These three phases can last for a long time and affect everyone differently,” Davidov told MIA.

He added that the EMR produced by household appliances can cause a warm and prickling sensation in certain boy parts (arms, head, torso), which in turn causes discomfort, anxiety and agitation.

EU members are advised to follow the ICNIRP guidelines which state that the sensitivity levels are determined by values which don’t cause anxiety or stress. These levels are usually high and refer to the unified exposure of the tissue at a distance of up to 20 centimeters from the radiation source. At larger distances, the exposure distribution is unequal and its effects are harder to determine.

Electrical outlets should be placed at a safe distance, greater than 20 centimeters. The amount of the combined radiation from multiple sources depends of their simultaneous use, the length of time they are active and the distance between them.

It is absolutely necessary to establishing a legal framework regarding this issue, which would greatly benefit the construction, public health and the electrical generation, transmission, and distribution systems,” Davidov said.

When it comes to cellphone radiation, the radiation levels are different when the device is being used for social networking or web browsing and when it’s being used to make or receive a call.

“We noticed increased levels of radiation when the device was receiving a signal. The amount of exposure depends on the device, but there are no globally set limits for the specific absorption rate. Some works cite a value of 1.6 watts of energy absorbed per kilogram of body weight as the maximum rate.

Radiation levels are highest when the network coverage is low, in areas like elevators, fields or mountains, and the device is trying to establish connection. This causes the temperature of the device to increase and radiate heat.

Teenagers should be prohibited to use cellphones as they have a negative effect on the development of their central and peripheral nervous systems and the parts of the brain responsible for memory functions.

Additionally, cellphones have a negative effect on social integration and mental health. However, they are now frequently being used as a means to escape reality.

One study demonstrated the correlation between talking on the phone for more than 50 minutes a day using the right ear (which is closer to the part of the brain that is responsible for memory functions) and memory loss.

EMR along with other types of radiation like ultraviolet radiation which causes skin cancer, terrestrial radiation which affects the DNA and the radiation of Earth’s magnetic field are still being studied,” Davidov said.

Avoid connecting your smart TV to the Wi-Fi

I asked Davidov how harmful can living in the proximity of an electrical substation be.

“First we need to determine the proximity. You certainly wouldn’t want to live 15 meters away from an electrical substation or another source of EMR as there is always the possibility of creating a magnetic field if current is induced through the metal constructions in the yards, nearby vehicles, bodies and other objects.

This was one of the goals of our project; to help people discover the frequency spectrums in their homes, see whether they are within the approved limits, and alert the authorities if necessary.

Some institutions in cooperation with the suitable faculties, determine and monitor sensitivity levels. Each country has its own directives which fit its needs and conditions and are based on the results of the experimental and research studies conducted in the region.

A strong initiative and a combination of originality and expertise are needed in order to determine the exposure limits, the length of exposure, the proper ways to measure the radiation. We also have to have in mind the fact that EMR can be emitted from multiple sources simultaneously, and develop a legal framework which would take into account the public health system and workers who are constantly exposed to EMR,” Davidov said.

In Slovenia, there is a separate Institute of Non-Ionizing Radiation.

“This institute is in charge of all activities related to non-ionizing radiation. It has a code of practice and an e-map of cell towers and EMR sources, available to everyone through a mobile app.

Every interested party can measure the levels on EMR in their home and their surroundings, in order to compare the levels of exposure throughout the day.

Awareness raising campaigns are being launched, the preventive measures are constantly reiterated and public and online debates are organized. Researches conduct experiments and participate in the creation of EMR directives.

We should take Slovenia as an example, as our countries are of similar size and number of population,” Davidov added.

Some of the preventive measures include: placing appliances at a safe distance, restricting their usage and avoiding simultaneous use, installing routers in isolated areas, using the speakerphone, etc. Additionally, connecting your smart TV to the router using a network cable is preferred over connecting it to the Internet wirelessly.

Another protective measure is lining the house with metal frames, using materials that have the ability to absorb external radiation, thus producing a Faraday cage effect. This investment is entirely up to the individual and depends on their awareness of the risks of EMR exposure.

Davidov reiterated that proving the harmful effects of EMR is difficult because of the wide variety of radiation sources, biological recipients, exposure conditions, etc.

“The correlation between childhood leukemia and EMR has been proven only statistically and not analytically.

The safety tips regarding EMR include: maintaining a safe distance of 20 centimeters from any potential EMR source, reducing the use of inductive appliances and microwaves, holding a cell phone to the left ear when talking, limiting communication to 50 minutes a day and using Bluetooth headsets, avoiding holding laptops on laps and installing routers in hallways or other isolated areas.

But most importantly, people need to find out the levels of EMR in their homes so they can implement some of the above mentioned measures,” Davidov said.

As Todorov said, the research was funded by the EU as part of the “Changes for sustainability” project, and it was implemented by Konect, the Apollonia Foundation and the Center for Tax Policy.

Svetlana Darudova

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska