Indian PM Modi’s coalition set to sweep back to power, counting shows 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Thursday on course for a second term in power, as counting showed his ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party crossing the parliamentary majority mark.

Election Commission data some four hours after counting began showed the BJP leading in 292 seats, with its main rival, the Indian National Congress, ahead in 51.

Overall, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was leading in 328 seats, according to broadcaster NDTV. A political party or coalition needs at least 272 seats to claim a majority in the parliament.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi – Many, many congratulations for leading the BJP to such a big victory. I thank people of my country from the bottom of my heart,” Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

The elections were seen as a referendum on Modi, whose party had also won a majority in the last elections. The BJP banked heavily on Modi’s popularity.

Over the last five years, Modi has been credited with trying to provide a responsive administration, strong foreign policy and social welfare schemes aimed at the rural poor.

National security had been a big campaign focus for Modi since India carried out an airstrike on what it claimed was a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s territory.

The strike came after 40 paramilitary troopers were killed in a suicide bomb blast in February in India-administered Kashmir.

But Modi has been attacked by the opposition for not being able to revive a stagnant economy, create jobs or deal with a deepening agrarian crisis.

There have been rising hate crimes by right-wing Hindu groups with growing religious polarization between Hindus and Muslims under his leadership.

India‘s general elections, the world’s largest democratic exercise saw 605 million people – 67 per cent of India‘s registered voters – casting ballots in the elections.

More than 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats in the seven-phase polls which began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

Indian stock markets on Thursday surged to all-time highs as counting of votes appeared to show a victory for Modi.