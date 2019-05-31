IAEA: Iran still adhering to nuclear deal despite exit plans 

Iran‘s nuclear programme has not expanded beyond the limits of the 2015 agreement with major powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, in its first report since Tehran announced its gradual withdrawal from the deal.

The positive report comes amid heightened regional tensions between Iran on one hand and the United States and its Arab allies on the other.

In early May, the Islamic Republic announced that it would no longer respect the thresholds for two substances that can be used for civilian purposes as well as for making nuclear warheads.

However, Iran‘s enriched uranium and heavy water stocks are still below the amounts that were agreed with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russian and China, according to the report by the Vienna-based nuclear agency, which was seen by dpa.

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani announced his country’s gradual exit from the deal on May 8, in response to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact, announced by US President Donald Trump one year earlier.

The Iranian government has not communicated its decision directly to the IAEA, a diplomat who is closely following the Iran issue told dpa on condition of anonymity. Asked whether Rowhani was leaving himself a back door to de-escalate the situation, the diplomat said he did not want to speculate.

Rowhani has given major powers until early July to lift oil and banking sanctions that the US revived as it pulled out of the nuclear deal, which is meant to prevent an Iranian nuclear arsenal.

If the punitive measures stay in place, Tehran is threatening to enrich uranium to higher purity grades, which would allow Iran to process it more quickly into weapons-grade material than the low-enriched uranium that it currently produces.

The IAEA reported on Friday that enrichment grades are still in line with the limit set by the nuclear deal.

A spokesman for Iran‘s nuclear programme said on May 20 that the production rate of uranium enrichment has increased fourfold, but the report did not confirm this, as the most recent IAEA measurements it cited were from that day.

“The capacity is there” to boost production to this magnitude, the diplomat said. Under the 2015 agreement that curbs Iran‘s nuclear programme, enrichment facilities have always been turning out less material than they could, he explained.

Trump pulled out of the deal last year because he thinks it is too weak to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons. He has also criticized the pact for neither addressing the Islamic Republic’s missile programme, nor its meddling in regional hot spots ranging from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the wars in Syria and Yemen.

In recent weeks, tensions have centred on the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for Arab oil that Iran has threatened to block.

While the US deployed naval ships in May, several commercial vessels were sabotaged by unknown perpetrators near the strait. US officials have accused Iran of being behind the attacks, which Tehran has denied.