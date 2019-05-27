0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Hungary’s support to start EU negotiations expected, says Deputy PM Osmani

Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Monday in Budapest with Szabolcs Takács, Hungary's Minister of State for European Union Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office.

Bisera Altiparmakova 27 May 2019 16:27
Back to top button
Close