House arrest ordered for 3 men accused in ‘April 27’ case

Two men accused for their involvement in the 2017 Parliament storming will be released from detention to be put under house arrest. Also, a defendant is ordered to serve another 30 days under house arrest, a council of judges of the Skopje Criminal Court said on Friday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 31 May 2019 17:48
