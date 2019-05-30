0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderInterviewMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Hahn confident EU will endorse start of negotiations before summer

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn says in an interview with MIA he is confident that the EU will give the green light for the start of North Macedonia's accession negotiations before the summer, saluting the country's "remarkable" reform progress.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 30 May 2019 9:05
