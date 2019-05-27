Greece heading for snap election after European Parliament result

Athens, 27 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday that the defeat of his Syriza party in European elections will lead to snap parliamentary polls.

“The outcome was not in line with our expectations and I would never ignore such a result,” Tsipras told a late-night news conference.

The elections were originally due no later than October, but may now take place already in late June.

The conservative opposition New Democracy (ND) party was projected to win 33 per cent of the votes in the European election, to Syriza’s 24 per cent.

ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis demanded Tsipras’ resignation immediately after the forecasts emerged, saying “Greece needs a new government.”

“Obviously the Greek people have withdrawn their support for this government,” he told reporters. “The prime minister must resign and the country should hold elections as soon as possible.”

Tsipras on Friday said that European elections could lead to a snap poll in Greece.

He assumed office in early 2015 and won his current term in early elections later that year.

He pushed through unpopular reforms required for Greek financial bailouts and forged a name agreement with neighbouring North Macedonia which ended a diplomatic row after nearly three decades.

Both the reforms and the Macedonia name deal were widely unpopular among Greeks and sparked nationwide protests.