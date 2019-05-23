Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Government gets list of potential Popova Shapka investors

The Government has received a list of companies - possible investors in the Popova Shapka ski resort - with the support of the embassies of Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and France, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 23 May 2019 16:55
