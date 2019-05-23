Government gets list of potential Popova Shapka investors

Related Articles
Exports up 22.4 percent in period January-November 2018: statistics
4 January 2019 13:10
Customs terminal to facilitate exchange of goods with Albania, says Zaev
29 March 2019 19:48
Zaev: Prespa Agreement opens economic perspectives
18 April 2019 15:43
Finance Ministry: Strong support for small, medium-sized companies under reform program
3 December 2018 17:16
Signing of farm diversification and business development contracts starts
5 February 2019 16:11
Albania is our best friend, says PM Zaev in Tirana
14 March 2019 15:48
Провери го и оваClose
-
MANU to host exhibition of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s best 17 artists10 April 2019 17:30
-
Pope Francis: North Macedonia bridges East and West7 May 2019 10:40
-
Putin crows as he oversees Russian hypersonic weapons test26 December 2018 17:01