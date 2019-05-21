0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Gov’t developing policies based on one society for all concept: debate

The government of North Macedonia, from the start, is being founded on the one society for all principle, which has been serving as the basis for all its policies recently, it was noted Tuesday in the first public debate of the government on a draft-strategy on the development of the concept of one society for all and interculturalism in North Macedonia.

Bisera Altiparmakova 21 May 2019 15:24
