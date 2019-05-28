0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Gov’t adopts revised 2020-2022 fiscal strategy

Government at its Tuesday’s session adopted 2020-2022 fiscal strategy which foresees upward revision of the economic growth projection at 3.5 percent in 2019. The GDP growth rate is expected to be 4.2 percent in 2020 and to continue to increase in the next two years and is projected to reach 5 percent.

Silvana Kochovska 28 May 2019 18:44

