Germany, US strike different tones on Huawei, Iran during Pompeo trip 

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his US counterpart made clear their differing views on the security risks posed by Huawei and Iran during Mike Pompeo‘s visit to Berlin on Friday.

While the US secretary of state said it was risky to allow the Chinese telecommunications giant to build infrastructure for 5G high-speed data networks, Maas said that Germany had “high security standards.”

Any company found not to comply with these standards would be excluded from bidding to build Germany’s 5G network, Maas said without naming Huawei.

Washington is pressuring its allies, including Germany, to exclude the Chinese firm from involvement in the roll-out of the high-speed internet infrastructure, saying the firm poses a security risk.

The US fears Beijing could use Huawei-based infrastructure for espionage purposes.

Pompeo said that Washington wanted to ensure that data networks into which US information flowed were safe, and that China threatened the national security of the US, Europe and democracies worldwide.

He also repeated a veiled threat that the US might decline to share intelligence with countries that are potentially compromised due to their use of networks based on Chinese technology.

Pompeo warned there was a risk the US would have to change its behaviour “in light of the fact that we can’t permit private citizen data from the United States or national security data from the United States to go across networks… that we don’t view as trusted.”

On Iran, Maas said that Germany had “the same goals” but “different approaches” from the US. Both wanted to deter Iran from the acquisition of nuclear weapons and expect Tehran to answer questions about its ballistic missile programme.

Germany is trying to rescue the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal – which aimed to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons – while the US, no longer a party to the agreement, is putting pressure on Tehran through economic sanctions.

The top US diplomat also met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, three weeks after abruptly postponing his first visit to Germany since he took up his post, interpreted by some as a snub.

Despite the transatlantic partners’ various sources of disagreement, Merkel and Pompeo also hit conciliatory notes.

Merkel said the US continues to be Germany’s “most important partner outside of Europe,” while Pompeo expressed regret over the cancellation over his originally scheduled trip.

But before his departure for Berlin, Pompeo told reporters that he would also push Germany on another sticking point in the transatlantic partners’ relations: Germany’s defence spending.

Pompeo said US President Donald Trump was still “not satisified” by small increases in German defence spending.

Trump has repeatedly accused Germany of taking advantage of the US by spending too little on defence. He wants Berlin to spend 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, in line with a target agreed among NATO members.

Last year Berlin’s defence spending amounted to 1.23 per cent of GDP.

Germany-US relations have been tense since Trump took office in early 2017.

Pompeo irritated the governing coalition in Berlin when he cancelled his previous trip. At that time, he said he needed to head to Iraq instead due to “pressing issues” amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

It has not gone unnoticed in Germany that it has taken more than a year for Pompeo to visit Germany since becoming Washington’s top diplomat.

He passed on an opportunity to attend the Munich Security Conference in February even though he was already in Europe at the time of the gathering.