Furniture and interior design students to hold first exhibit

Skopje, 26 May 2019 (MIA) – From May 27 through June 2 at Skopje City Museum, the Faculty of Design and Technologies of Furniture and Interior will hold its first-ever exhibition, featuring over 200 drawings and models.

The student exhibition is an opportunity for upcoming furniture and interior designers to present their work to the public, according to organizers.

Students will exhibit their projects in Styles and Decoration; Visual Expression by Plastic Shaping; Perspective; Composition, Lighting, and Colors; Projecting: Basics and Implementation; Industrial Design: Contemporary Trends, and Woodworking.

The grand opening of the exhibition will be on May 28, when Faculty Dean Zoran Trposki and Gazi Baba Municipality Mayor Boris Georgievski will address attendees, organizers add.

The Faculty of Design and Technologies of Furniture and Interior was founded in 2010 continuing the Faculty of Forestry’s four-decade tradition of offering programs in woodworking mechanics and furniture and interior design. mr/15:42